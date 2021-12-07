HP Omen 16 2021 gaming laptop with 11th-Gen Intel Core processor, up to 165Hz display launched in India

HP Omen 16

HP launched the 2021 edition of the Omen 16 gaming laptop in India on Tuesday, December 7th. The Omen 16 will come in two configurations—an entry-level b0360TX model with 1080p 144Hz display and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics and the high-end b0370TX with a 1440p 165Hz display and GeForce RTX 3070 Max-Q graphics. Rest of the hardware from design to processor, to RAM and storage, and battery capacity are standard.

The entry-level HP Omen 16 2021 b0360TX will cost Rs 1,39,999. The top-of-the-line HP Omen 16 2021 b0370TX will set buyers back by Rs 1,74,999.

The new HP Omen 16 is available to buy across HP world stores, HP online store, other leading large format retail, and online stores at the time of filing of this report.

HP Omen 16 2021 specs, features

The Omen 16 comes with a 16.1-inch IPS LCD panel with matte/anti-glare finish, 300nits peak brightness, and up to a maximum of 1440p 165Hz. Under the hood, the laptop packs an 11th-Gen Intel Core processor—more specifically, the 8-core/16 thread i7-11800H—which is paired with up to RTX 3070 Max-Q graphics, 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM, and 1TB SSD storage. The laptop runs Windows 11 (Home edition) right out of the gate.

Connectivity options include 1 Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C 40Gbps signaling rate (DisplayPort 1.4/charging), 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (charging), 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate, 1 HDMI 2.1, 1 mini-DisplayPort, 1 RJ-45, 1 AC smart pin, and headphone/microphone combo. There is also an SD card reader and support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

The Omen 16 is backed by an 83Wh Li-ion polymer battery and is rated to deliver up to 9-hour usage on a single charge.

For cooling, the laptop features HP’s in-house Tempest technology that uses a fan design that’s said to be 2.5X slimmer and has twice the number of fan blades over the Omen 15.