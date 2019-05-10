Google’s Year in Search-India report: Rise in online search volumes in non-metros trumps metros

India has emerged as one of the fastest internet consuming country in the world and people from non-metros are not lagging behind. In fact, rise in online search volumes in non-metros is now trumping metros. The average mobile data usage per subscriber has reached 8 GB per month in the country, which has 400 million active internet users, second highest in the world. Consumers in non-metros are using the internet to search for information regarding insurance, beauty and travel more than metros. As per Google\u2019s \u2018Year in Search \u2014 India: Insights for Brands\u2019 report, non-metros are driving growth across all categories. \u201cFrom driving search volumes in auto to the rise of personal beauty related queries, consumers across different regions of Bharat are becoming the engines of growth. They are no longer seeking cues from the metros, and are setting their own trends,\u201d the report said. Another striking feature of the report is about growth in video consumption. Users across the country are gathering information and making purchasing decisions through online videos, and online video audience in India is expected to grow to 500 million by 2020. About 1\/3rd of all searches for online video are entertainment related while other categories like lifestyle, education and business have shown 1.5 to 3 times growth in the last two years. Online video is playing a big role in the car-buying path to purchase, with 80% of car buyers using it as a research destination, the report said. With growth coming from non-metros, non-English user base is also set to grow. Google said 9 out of 10 new internet users in India are likely to be Indian language users. Indian language internet users are expected to account for nearly 75% of India\u2019s internet user base by 2021, and Google search trends show a significant move in this direction. Hindi is also gaining traction in the technology sector with 2 times increase in Hindi queries related to laptops and PCs. There has been 270% growth year-on-year in voice searches on Google\u2019s platform, and consumers across categories are fast adapting to this new search tool for seeking information and discovering content, it said. \u201cThe online space in India has never been more vibrant. India has become the fastest internet consuming country in the world and the internet has now become the bridge to Bharat\u2019s aspirations,\u201d Google India country director Vikas Agnihotri said.