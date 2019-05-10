Google’s Year in Search-India report: Rise in online search volumes in non-metros trumps metros

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: May 10, 2019 2:15:34 AM

The average mobile data usage per subscriber has reached 8 GB per month in the country, which has 400 million active internet users, second highest in the world.

Another striking feature of the report is about growth in video consumption.

India has emerged as one of the fastest internet consuming country in the world and people from non-metros are not lagging behind. In fact, rise in online search volumes in non-metros is now trumping metros.

The average mobile data usage per subscriber has reached 8 GB per month in the country, which has 400 million active internet users, second highest in the world. Consumers in non-metros are using the internet to search for information regarding insurance, beauty and travel more than metros.

As per Google’s ‘Year in Search — India: Insights for Brands’ report, non-metros are driving growth across all categories. “From driving search volumes in auto to the rise of personal beauty related queries, consumers across different regions of Bharat are becoming the engines of growth. They are no longer seeking cues from the metros, and are setting their own trends,” the report said.

Another striking feature of the report is about growth in video consumption. Users across the country are gathering information and making purchasing decisions through online videos, and online video audience in India is expected to grow to 500 million by 2020.

About 1/3rd of all searches for online video are entertainment related while other categories like lifestyle, education and business have shown 1.5 to 3 times growth in the last two years.

Online video is playing a big role in the car-buying path to purchase, with 80% of car buyers using it as a research destination, the report said.

With growth coming from non-metros, non-English user base is also set to grow. Google said 9 out of 10 new internet users in India are likely to be Indian language users.

Indian language internet users are expected to account for nearly 75% of India’s internet user base by 2021, and Google search trends show a significant move in this direction. Hindi is also gaining traction in the technology sector with 2 times increase in Hindi queries related to laptops and PCs.

There has been 270% growth year-on-year in voice searches on Google’s platform, and consumers across categories are fast adapting to this new search tool for seeking information and discovering content, it said.

“The online space in India has never been more vibrant. India has become the fastest internet consuming country in the world and the internet has now become the bridge to Bharat’s aspirations,” Google India country director Vikas Agnihotri said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Google’s Year in Search-India report: Rise in online search volumes in non-metros trumps metros
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition