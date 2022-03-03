Employee database: Tech to help HR teams protect high-risk data

Oracle helps businesses secure HR data with AI-driven alerts

As human resource (HR) systems have evolved, enterprises have collected and uploaded nearly everything there is to know about each of their employees. From compensation details, home addresses, and bank account information to national identification numbers, disability status, and performance data—companies are privy to a substantial amount of high-risk data on their workforce. This data is highly valuable for companies and employees, but it is also a huge draw to cybercriminals and other malicious actors—even from within the organisation. And those bad actors are trying their best to access it. Over the course of 2020, there were more than 5,200 known incidents of lost or stolen data, privilege misuse and systems intrusions against organisations, many of which originated from people with legitimate credentials within the organisation.

To counter this, Oracle has come up with its Advanced HCM Controls, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered monitoring solution that automates security analysis to protect against fraud and help ensure that only the people who need to use sensitive data have access to it. With Oracle Advanced HCM Controls, HR leaders have better visibility into potential fraud or compliance issues within their systems and can review and block suspicious activity as it occurs.

The updates include AI-powered anomaly detection and alerts to help HR leaders and security teams monitor and respond to potential threats, including suspicious employee activity, phishing attacks, bot activity or data breaches targeting HR data and processes. The updates monitor and detect activity based on:

Time and frequency: Instant alerts on suspicious activity, such as an employee accessing data over the weekend, are now sent based on when and how often sensitive HR records are being accessed.

Location: Instant alerts about suspicious activity are now sent based on where sensitive HR records are being accessed from. For example, if an account is logged in from two geographically distant locations at once, it will trigger an alert.

Role and responsibility: Instant alerts about suspicious activity are now sent based on who is accessing the data. For example, if someone is transferred to a different department, he or she may still have previous privileges to access sensitive data that they no longer need in their new role.