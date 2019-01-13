Apple’s AirPower wireless charging pad finally enters production: Report

By: | Published: January 13, 2019 10:04 PM

apple, apple airpowerIt is believed that AirPower will cost around 0.

Apple is believed to have started the mass production of AirPower wireless charging pad, which was announced way back in 2017. A tweet from Hong Kong-based website ChargerLab (courtesy MacRumors) claims that that the long-delayed AirPower is ready for production.

As per tweets by ChargerLab, Luxshare Precision has started the started mass producing Apple AirPower wireless charging pad. The company is well recognised for manufacturing Apple AirPods and USB Type-C cables. Luxshare is also a Wireless Power Consortium member. This consortium behind the promotion of its Qi wireless charging standard.

John Gruber of Daring Fireball, an Apple blogger, says AirPower’s delay could be because of “the multi-coil design getting too hot — way too hot.” Sonny Dickson, a renowned tipster for Apple-related development, wrote in his website that “the mechanism being used for multi-device charging… is proving extremely difficult to build or refine, and has been resulting in a significant amount of interference up to this point, which reduces the efficiency of the charging mat, and contributes to the heat issues that engineers are facing.”

