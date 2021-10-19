Apple to release macOS Monterey as free update on October 25; Check eligible Mac devices, top features

The macOS Monterey will be available pre-installed on the new MacBook Pro (2021) launched during Monday's 'Unleashed' event.

Apple will drop the new macOS Monterey operating system on October 25, the tech giant has announced.

The Cupertino-based company introduced the new operating system, designed to succeed last year’s macOS Big Sur, at the WWDC 2021 in June. The macOS Monterey 12 features a plethora of changes for a fluid user experience when using multiple devices.

The system will feature the Focus and SharePlay options available on iPadOS 15 and iOS 15. The update will also introduce AirPlay and Universal Control to Mac and boost Continuity for a more unified user experience across Apple devices.

Unlike the interface-level upgrades of the macOS Big Sur, macOS Monterey will enhance user experience with behind-the-scenes changes. The Universal Control will allow users multitask between an iPad and a Mac using a single keyboard and mouse.

The AirPlay option will enable users to play and share content wirelessly from iPhones or iPads to Mac. The update will allow Mac’s sound system to be used as an AirPlay speaker.

The new macOS also comes with Shortcuts, launched last year on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, to help automate tasks.

The update will also feature a new Safari browser with a new tab design. The browser updates will include Tab Groups to save multiple tabs under a single title. Additionally, Apple has also refreshed FaceTime with support for spatial audio and a Grid View.

Users with an iCloud subscription will get access to iCloud+ features such as iCloud Private Relay and Hide My Email. The update will also support spatial audio on the AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.

The macOS Monterey for MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Mini, and iMac currently running macOS Big Sur will automatically reach eligible devices upon release. However, users can also conduct manual checks for the update from the Software Update window under System Preferences.

