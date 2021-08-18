After months-long wait, Battlegrounds Mobile India goes live on iOS

The 1.9 GB game requires iOS 9.0/iPadOS 9.0 or later versions

After a months-long wait, Battlegrounds Mobile India has been made available on iOS. The popular game is available for download from the App Store for iPad and iPhone.

The game was launched for Android users in mid-June and for pre-registration even before that. The iOS version of the game had long been in the making with developer Krafton teasing BGMI’s launch on the platform for some time now.

The game’s official website said maintenance on the iOS version of the game’s authentication system was conducted on Wednesday morning, presumably after which it went live for users of iPad and iPhone.

Battlegrounds Mobile India opened for pre-registration on Google Play during mid-May, while the beta version of the game was made available for download on June 17. Shortly after, early access allowed more Android phone users to download and play Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The official launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India on Android took place on July 2. All this while, iOS users waited with bated breath for updates from the developer about the game’s release on the platform. However, despite teasing about a release, Krafton did not mention an exact date or rough timeline.

The game has now been listed for download on the App Store for iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch. The 1.9 GB game requires iOS 9.0/iPadOS 9.0 or later versions. According to Krafton, RAM of at least 2GB is needed to smoothly run the game.

The game’s iOS app has got a 17+ age rating with a listing that states “Frequent/Intense Realistic Violence” — something Krafton was trying to avoid following the ban on PUBG India.

India had banned PUBG and several other China-linked apps and games last year amid tensions between the countries following the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh. The IT Ministry had said then that it had credible information that the apps were acting against the country’s interests.