Starbucks vs SardarBuksh: Local chain says will change to Sardarji-Bakhsh; 3 key things to know

The Delhi High Court has directed both the parties to adhere to the terms of the settlement.

The tussle between US-based global coffee chain Starbucks and Delhi-based SardarBuksh got an interesting twist, after the latter agreed to run its business under the trademark ‘Sardarji-Bakhsh’ Coffee before the Delhi High Court Thursday. Notably, coffee giant Starbucks had sued SardarBuksh for allegedly using a similar name and logo.

The partners of SardarBuksh submitted that they have exchanged an email with Starbucks and that both parties have agreed to the terms and conditions over the change in logo and name for their outlets in Delhi in front of justice Manmohan, according to a report in the Indian Express. The Delhi High Court has directed both the parties to adhere to the terms of the settlement. We bring you three key things to know from the entire issue.

All outlets to be renamed Sardarji-Bakhsh

SardarBuksh’s owners and their legal counsel submitted that after two months, all outlets in Delhi will be called Sardarji-Bakhsh. Notably, their upcoming 17 outlets will sport the new branding, while the five older outlets will carry the SardarBuksh branding only for two months. Three of the outlets have already been renamed, they said. Earlier, in its interim order on August 1, the court had had asked the defendants to change their chain’s brand name to ‘Sardarji-Bakhsh’ as well as the logo.

SardarBuksh’s request

SardarBuksh Coffee Pvt. Ltd, represented by senior advocate Chander M Lall urged the court that if any third party uses the name ‘Bakhsh’, they be allowed to sue them. Notably, the court accepted their request and ordered that if “the mark ‘Bakhsh’ (is) used by third party, the defendant (SardarBuksh Coffee Pvt. Ltd) has right to file a suit against it.” The court also allowed Sardar Buksh’s request that they be given two more months to change the logo and name.

More outlets underway

Sanmeet Singh Kalra, one of the three partners told the Indian Express that at present, they have 25 outlets in Delhi, and they soon plan to open more outlets in NCR and nearby states. He also said that they had started their business from a cart in 2016.

The tussle began when Starbucks filed a law suit in the High Court against the local chain for differentially copying the company’s name as well as their logo — the two-tailed mermaid — for illegally promoting their product. Starbucks came to India in partnership with the Tata Group in 2012. It currently has 125 outlets in the country. Globally, the company runs 28,000 outlets in 70 countries.