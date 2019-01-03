SoftBank-backed OYO launches in-app platform for booking modifications and refunds

By: | Published: January 3, 2019 6:16 PM

The company claims OYO Assist to be a first-of-its-kind consumer product in the hospitality industry offering an end-to-end automated resolution.

OYO, solo bookings in OYO, OYO Travel Index 2018, solo travellers, cold destinations, winter holidaysOYO Assist will act as a personal assistant to fulfil requests for services and answer queries.

Popular hotel chain OYO has launched an in-application support platform called OYO Assist for customers to do booking modification, enquiry for claiming refunds, etc., the company today said in a statement. OYO claims it to be a first-of-its-kind consumer product in the hospitality industry offering an end-to-end automated resolution to customers.

OYO Assist will act as a personal assistant to fulfil requests for services and answer queries on hotel policies, cancellation, and modify bookings, to bring transparency in issues raised by customers, the statement said.

“With OYO Assist on our mobile app for customers, we can now resolve concerns faster and improve the overall guest experience at every touch point,” said Anil Goel, chief technology officer, OYO. Through OYO Assist, the company hopes to encourage repeat users and boost its loyal customer base.

“The escalation directly flows to Property Manager tablet and if he is unable to resolve the issue in 30 minutes, OYO will provide them with automated resolution. In addition, the application also provides various booking modifications including a change in date, occupancy, number of rooms, early check-in, late check-out, cancellation or no-show charges,” the company said in the statement. It also helps automatically shift or upgrade a guest to a different hotel in case of any issues in the hotel originally booked, the statement added.

OYO is currently facing flak from Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI). The industry body last month warned OYO of action alleging breach of contracts, and violation of laws, as per a PTI report.

“Such positioning/endorsement is not only misleading but also a potential guest safety hazard,” PTI quoted FHRAI in its letter to OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal.

An OYO spokesperson quoted by PTI in response to the letter said, “We believe that the allegations are misguided and misplaced, and depict cartelisation by certain groups of people (not necessarily by franchisees and lessors associated with OYO Hotels) with vested interests, which is not in the best interest of the consumers.”

OYO entered into the unicorn club in September last year when it raised $1 billion from SoftBank Vision Fund at a reported valuation of $5 billion.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. SoftBank-backed OYO launches in-app platform for booking modifications and refunds
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition