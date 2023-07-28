Power minister RK Singh to MSMEs: Shift consumption to solar hours to benefit from 20% lower power cost

Electricity consumption in MSME sector: Union Power Minister RK Singh has suggested micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to benefit from the Time of Day (ToD) tariffs by shifting their power consumption to solar hours when power cost is at least 20 per cent lower than the normal tariff. Solar hours are referred to the eight-hour duration in a day as specified by the State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

“Since the tariff during the solar hours will be at least 20 per cent less than the normal tariff, the consumer including MSMEs can shift consumption during solar hours when power cost is less and can be benefited,” the minister said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The ToD tariff structure comprises different tariffs for power consumption during peak hours, solar hours and normal hours, providing price signals to consumers. Accordingly, consumers including MSMEs can manage their consumption by switching to solar hours when the costs are less.

The ministry in June this year had issued the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Amendment Rules, 2023 wherein the rule for ToD Tariff was also specified. It noted that the ToD tariff, during the peak period of the day, for commercial and industrial entities will not be less than 1.20 times the normal tariff and for other consumers will not be less than 1.10 times the normal tariff.

On the other hand, the tariff for solar hours of the day, as specified by the State Commission, will be at least 20 per cent less than the normal tariff for that category of consumers.

ToD tariff for commercial and industrial entities with a maximum demand of more than 10kW will be effective from a date not later than April 1, 2024, and for other consumers except agricultural consumers, the ToD tariff will be effective not later than April 1, 2025, the minister noted.

Meanwhile, India’s power consumption grew 4.4 per cent to 139.23 billion units (BU) in June from 133.26 BU in June last year, according to the power ministry data. The peak electricity demand jumped to 223.3 gigawatts on June 9, higher by 3.4 per cent than the highest level during the year-ago period.

