MSME Day 2023: Over 200M users on WhatsApp Business app, says company; announces new tools for SMBs

World MSME Day 27th June 2023: Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp on Tuesday said its business app WhatsApp Business now supports more than 200 million users (globally), growing 4x from 50 million users in mid-2020. Launched in 2018, the app allows businesses including small and medium businesses (SMBs) to engage with customers, accelerate sales and drive customer support. On the occasion of MSME Day 2023, Whatsapp also announced new tools for business users to grow on the WhatsApp Business app.

In a blog post, the company said soon small businesses using the WhatsApp Business app will be able to create ads that click to WhatsApp without a Facebook account. This will make it possible for the many small businesses across the world, which run their entire operation on WhatsApp, to create, purchase and publish a Facebook or Instagram ad directly within the WhatsApp Business app.

Also read: World MSME Day 2023: Meta partners with CAIT to upskill 1 million traders on WhatsApp Business app

Businesses will only need an email address and a payment form to get started on WhatsApp Business. “When people click on an ad, it opens a chat on WhatsApp so they can ask questions, browse products and make a purchase. These ads are one of the most powerful ways to drive potential customers to message them on WhatsApp and this will open new opportunities for WhatsApp-only small businesses that need a simpler way to get started with advertising,” the company said.

Moreover, WhatsApp Business said it will also soon begin testing a new feature within the WhatsApp Business app where small businesses will have the option to send personalized messages to their customers such as appointment reminders, birthday greetings or updates on a holiday sale “in a faster and more efficient way.”

Also read: Small businesses reassess their WhatsApp strategy, explore alternative platforms

Hence, instead of manually sending the same message to multiple customers, this new feature will allow businesses to send personal messages with the customer’s name and customizable call-to-action buttons to specific customer lists such as those with a select label, for example, VIP customers or new customers. Businesses would also be able to schedule the day and time the messages are sent and then see what’s working.

However, this advanced and optional type of message will be available for a fee in the WhatsApp Business app. The blog post didn’t disclose the launch date for both features.

Importantly, according to the new policy, WhatsApp had increased its business messaging prices from June 1, 2023. Businesses will be charged based on conversations allowing businesses to initiate up to 250 conversation threads. The prices vary depending on the content of the message. Once a business exceeds 1,000 conversations, it will be charged Rs 0.70 for marketing messages and Rs 0.30 for service and utility-related messages within a 24-hour window.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME (FE Aspire) newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises