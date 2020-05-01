Creating jobs under govt’s employment scheme just got easier; ‘roadblock’ for SMEs removed

The government believes that the new move will accelerate the pace of employment generation in the country.

Skill, Labour, Talent for MSMEs: To give a fillip to the employment generation in the country, the government has decided to get rid of the District Level Task Force Committee (DLTFC) in recommending the proposals under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Program (PMEGP). The move is aimed at simplifying the procedure of clearing the proposals and applications of the prospective entrepreneurs, said a statement by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises. As of now, the proposals were scrutinised by the DLTFC, which often led to inordinate delays in sanctioning of the projects, it added. Therefore, it has been decided that the nodal agency for implementing the PMEGP scheme, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), will directly clear the proposals and applications of the prospective entrepreneurs and will forward it to the banks for taking credit decisions.

The government believes that the new move will accelerate the pace of employment generation in the country. A major bottleneck has been removed with the discontinuation of the DLTFC in approving the projects under PMEGP, said KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena.

MSME minister Nitin Gadkari-led ministry’s step towards boosting jobs in the market has come at a time when the employment condition in the country is worrisome. The matter of concern is not only that the unemployment rate has crossed the 20 per cent mark, according to CMIE, but also that more and more workers are losing hope in the job market and leaving it. The labour force participation is falling with every passing week of the lockdown. Meanwhile, the government’s decision will safeguard the interest of lakhs of people in the country seeking employment opportunities under PMEGP, KVIC Chairman added.