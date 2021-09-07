Ahead of festive season, Amazon signs pact with Gujarat to boost state MSMEs’ e-commerce exports

Amazon had earlier inked similar pacts with Karnataka, Punjab, others to help local MSMEs export their products through Global Selling platform.

Trade, import, and export for MSMEs: Ahead of the festive season, e-commerce company Amazon India on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government’s Industries and Mines department to push e-commerce exports from the state. Amazon said it will train and onboard Gujarat-based MSMEs on Amazon Global Selling platform to sell goods to Amazon customers “across 200+ countries and territories.” The programme will include training, webinars, and on-boarding workshops for exporters from MSME clusters based in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bharuch, Rajkot, etc., to access customers across Amazon’s 17 foreign marketplaces.

The training and workshops are designed to help MSMEs with the knowledge and tools they need to launch their brands and expand their businesses internationally using Amazon Global Selling. “Gujarat has a vibrant gems and jewellery, apparels and textiles and handicraft sector which is held together by lakhs of MSMEs. One of our key priorities has been to boost exports from Gujarat and through this partnership with Amazon, we aim to empower lakhs of MSMEs in Gujarat to embrace e-commerce exports,” Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister, Gujarat said in a statement.

Amazon had earlier signed similar pacts with Karnataka, Punjab, others to help local MSMEs export their products through Global Selling platform. “The Amazon Global Selling program has already enabled more than 70,000 Indian exporters to cross $3 billion in cumulative exports, showcasing millions of Made in India products to customers across the world. The programme is witnessing tremendous momentum with increasing interest from exporters across India,” said Abhijit Kamra, Director, Global Trade, Amazon India.

In April this year, Amazon had said that it had cumulatively digitised 2.5 million MSMEs in India since its India foray in 2013. The cumulative e-commerce exports by over 70,000 MSMEs via Amazon Global Selling worth over $3 billion had helped create close to 1 million direct and indirect jobs in India, Amazon had said. In January 2020, Amazon had committed to digitally enable 10 million MSMEs in India along with enabling MSME exports worth $10 billion and creating 1 million new jobs by 2025.