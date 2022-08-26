Youths have realised agri-tech to be safe, profitable business: Jitendra Singh, MoS Science and Technology, Earth Sciences

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: A new wave of agriculture technology focussed micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups has emerged in the country as youth have realised agriculture to be a safe and profitable business to invest in, asserted Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences addressing the 8th India International MSME & StartUp Summit and Expo. He mentioned how agri-tech businesses were solving problems related to supply chain management and inadequate infrastructure while helping farmers access a wider range of markets.

He cited the example of the company Purple Revolution in Jammu and Kashmir which transformed the lives of farming communities with the help of remunerative lavender cultivation.

“Young entrepreneurs are now quitting their jobs in the IT sector and MNCs to establish their own startups,” observed Singh while visiting Agri-based MSME stalls at the expo held in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

He advocated linking start-ups with the MSMEs and said the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government were strengthening MSMEs with ample budgeting. Singh pointed out how the sector has helped in shaping the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, promoting local products and helping them reach global markets.

Singh appreciated the centre’s budget allocation and comprehensive package of policy announcements for covid-hit MSMEs in Union Budget 2022-23.

Referring to the theme of India@100: Amrit Kaal-Opportunities for Youth, the minister said, “Indian youth are impatient to turn their dreams into ideas and ideas into reality and the launch of Startup India in 2015 by Prime Minister Modi had opened floodgates of opportunities for them.”

Singh reminded the audience about the government’s commitment to make MSMEs globally competitive and quoted Prime Minister’s Independence Day address, “I also call upon the private sector to come forward. Even if it is the MSMEs we have to take our products to the world with ‘Zero Defect – Zero Effect’. We have to be proud of Swadeshi.”