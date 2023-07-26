137 unique products from 713 districts selected for One District One Product: MoS Prahlad Patel

Prahlad Singh Patel, the Minister of State, Food Processing Industries, on Tuesday, notified the parliament in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the selection of 137 unique products from 713 districts across 35 States/UTs as One District One Product (ODOP), based on the recommendations made by the States and Union Territories,

As per the written reply, 15 unique products from 24 districts of Jharkhand have been selected by the MoFPI as One District One Product. These products include Peda, Honey, Jaggery, Tomato based products, Chilly based products, Lime based products, Mango based products, Guava based products, Custard Apple based products, Jackfruit based products, Potato based products, Papaya based products, and Minor Forest Produce (Tamarind, Mahua, Chironjee).

The One District One Product is selected based on agricultural production, the presence of micro-food processing units, Self-Help Groups/FPOs/Cooperatives/Micro enterprises engaged in the processing of the product.

The MoS further stated that the MoFPI plans to extend the credit-linked subsidy to individuals interested in setting up micro-enterprises for food processing, with the guidelines of the Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME).

The answer further quoted the initiatives undertaken by the MoFPI, stating that “Establishment of Common Infrastructure projects by FPOs/SHGs/Cooperative/Govt. Entities; Seed Capital to SHG members; Marketing & Branding projects for ODOP; and Capacity Building through training institutions are also supported as per the PMFME scheme guidelines.”

Inspired by the Japanese system and launched in 2018 by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, One District One Product spread to the entire country to foster balanced regional development across all the districts. The Program selects, brands and promotes one unique product from each district.

The products range from handlooms, handicrafts, toys, food products, textiles, manufactured goods, etc. To better realize this aim, the ODOP team has been joining forces with other government and private players working in this direction to reach a larger audience.

