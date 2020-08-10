  • MORE MARKET STATS
PM Modi LIVE: 21st century port trade depends on connectivity; Andaman islands get undersea telecom cable

By: |
Updated: August 10, 2020 11:15:23 am

PM Modi LIVE: The Prime Minister has inaugurated the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC), connecting Chennai and Port Blair, on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi HIGHLIGHTS

PM Modi LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC), connecting Chennai and Port Blair, on Monday, via videoconferencing as the government looks to connect remote Indian areas with other other regions of the country. “Everyone will be able to avail the benefits of all kinds of online services amid the pandemic. Andaman and Nicobar Islands will now face no problem in connecting virtually to the world,” the Prime Minister said during a virtual interaction on the islands, earlier, which was also attended by BJP chief J P Nadda. The cable will also connect Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep (formerly named Havelock Island), Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island, and Rangat. Earlier, PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for the project on December 30, 2018 in Port Blair.

Live Blog

Highlights

    11:14 (IST)10 Aug 2020
    E-commerce, education to get a boost with digital connectivity

    With better internet connecivity, small enterprises will benefit from opportunities in e-commerce, while educational institutions will utilize the enhanced availability of bandwidth for e-learning and knowledge sharing. 

    11:03 (IST)10 Aug 2020
    Study starts to promote sea weed farming in islands, says PM

    Study has started to promote sea weed farming in islands, PM Modi said.

    10:59 (IST)10 Aug 2020
    21st century trade depends on high connectivity

    PM Modi said that the 21st century trade is highly dependent on high connectivity and port trade is no different.

    10:58 (IST)10 Aug 2020
    Submarine OFC to boost internet speed to this much

    The submarine OFC link will deliver bandwidth of 2 x 200 Gigabits per second (Gbps) between Chennai and Port Blair.

    10:54 (IST)10 Aug 2020
    Digital connectivity to enhance tourism and employment in islands

    Govt's digital connectivity project will help in enhancing tourism and employment in islands, PM Modi said.

    10:51 (IST)10 Aug 2020
    PM Modi says Andaman and Nicobar connectivity project bears testimony to govt's aim of boosting ease of living

    PM Modi said that the Andaman and Nicobar connectivity project bears testimony to the govt's aim of boosting ease of living.

    10:48 (IST)10 Aug 2020
    PM Modi says undersea broadband connectivity gift to islands before Independence Day

    PM Modi sayid that the undersea broadband connectivity project is a gift to islands before the Independence Day.

    10:43 (IST)10 Aug 2020
    PSU BSNL key to the project

    PSU BSNL was given the charge to lay cables for the project.

    10:42 (IST)10 Aug 2020
    Port Blair is as much industrial as Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, says PM

    Port Blair is as much an industrial region as Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, PM said.

    10:41 (IST)10 Aug 2020
    PM Modi launches submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC)

    PM Modi has launched submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC), connecting Chennai and Port Blair, on Monday, via videoconferencing. 

