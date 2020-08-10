PM Modi LIVE: 21st century port trade depends on connectivity; Andaman islands get undersea telecom cable

Prime Minister Narendra Modi HIGHLIGHTS

PM Modi LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC), connecting Chennai and Port Blair, on Monday, via videoconferencing as the government looks to connect remote Indian areas with other other regions of the country. “Everyone will be able to avail the benefits of all kinds of online services amid the pandemic. Andaman and Nicobar Islands will now face no problem in connecting virtually to the world,” the Prime Minister said during a virtual interaction on the islands, earlier, which was also attended by BJP chief J P Nadda. The cable will also connect Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep (formerly named Havelock Island), Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island, and Rangat. Earlier, PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for the project on December 30, 2018 in Port Blair.