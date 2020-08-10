PM Modi LIVE: 21st century port trade depends on connectivity; Andaman islands get undersea telecom cable

PM Modi LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC), connecting Chennai and Port Blair, on Monday, via videoconferencing as the government looks to connect remote Indian areas with other other regions of the country. “Everyone will be able to avail the benefits of all kinds of online services amid the pandemic. Andaman and Nicobar Islands will now face no problem in connecting virtually to the world,” the Prime Minister said during a virtual interaction on the islands, earlier, which was also attended by BJP chief J P Nadda. The cable will also connect Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep (formerly named Havelock Island), Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island, and Rangat. Earlier, PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for the project on December 30, 2018 in Port Blair.
Highlights
With better internet connecivity, small enterprises will benefit from opportunities in e-commerce, while educational institutions will utilize the enhanced availability of bandwidth for e-learning and knowledge sharing.
Study has started to promote sea weed farming in islands, PM Modi said.
PM Modi said that the 21st century trade is highly dependent on high connectivity and port trade is no different.
The submarine OFC link will deliver bandwidth of 2 x 200 Gigabits per second (Gbps) between Chennai and Port Blair.
Govt's digital connectivity project will help in enhancing tourism and employment in islands, PM Modi said.
PM Modi said that the Andaman and Nicobar connectivity project bears testimony to the govt's aim of boosting ease of living.
PM Modi sayid that the undersea broadband connectivity project is a gift to islands before the Independence Day.
PSU BSNL was given the charge to lay cables for the project.
Port Blair is as much an industrial region as Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, PM said.
