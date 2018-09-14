Patanjali’s business empire: From cow milk to solar panels, key things about Baba Ramdev’s ventures

Baba Ramdev has often mentioned his ambitious plan to emerge as the largest FMCG company in the world by 2020-21.

Patanjali’s business empire: Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved has unveiled a new line of products including packed cow milk, milk products, frozen products including peas, mixed vegetables and French fries. Notably, the homegrown FMCG major already retails cow ghee and cow whole milk powder. “We are aiming to have a business of Rs 1,000 crore next fiscal. This fiscal, we would have a business of Rs 500 crore,” Baba Ramdev said while addressing a conference.

We are targeting 10 lakh litre of daily sales, he added. This is the latest addition to Patanjali’s host of products. Patanjali’s revenue had topped Rs 12,000 crore in FY18. However, the growth in revenue has slowed due to the twin effects of GST and demonetisation, according to the firm. The revenue is up from Rs 10,561, indicating at 13% annual growth.

The company aims to double its turnover in the next few years, by foraying into various segments. Notably, the firm has grown from being in the business of F&B and natural cosmetics to include solar panels, cattle feed and feed supplements, and ‘Divya Jal’, among others.

Patanjali has started a 60 megawatt solar panel plant. In a press release, Patanjali said that the plants are being established to achieve self-sufficiency for its energy demands. The firm has also made various plans for new solar street lights, solar hybrid inverter and solar water pumps.

Notably, the firm is also gearing up to launch a chat application to rival Whatsapp. The Haridwar-based company had claimed that kimbo’s trial version witnessed 1.5 lakh downloads within three hours of the launch on May 31st. The company has postponed the launch date. “We will announce new date of official launch asap,” Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna recently said on Twitter.

Patanjali had also forayed into telecom and security services recently. “Patanjali will grow at a faster pace this year as compared to last year. Hopeful that Patanjali will beat HUL’s turnover in next 3-4 years,” Acharya Balkrishna, CEO, Patanjali Ayurved told ET Now in a recent interview. In less than a decade Patanjali, is now the country’s second-largest FMCG company after HUL. More recently, Patanjali also launched packaged drinking water under the brand name of ‘Divya Jal’ in different pack sizes and has plans to introduce natural mineral water and herb infused water.

“Patanjali will make everything from underwear to ethnic and sportswear soon “Patanjali will soon get into garment and textile market and break the stronghold of foreign manufacturers,” Baba Ramdev had said during the inauguration of Patanjali Gramodhyog in Alwar last year. Baba Ramdev has often mentioned his ambitious plan to emerge as the largest FMCG company in the world by 2020-21.