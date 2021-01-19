  • MORE MARKET STATS

NTPC Group records its highest-ever power generation on Jan 18

By: |
January 19, 2021 7:49 PM

NTPC Group has achieved gross cumulative generation of 222.4 billion units (BU) from April to December 2020, an increase of 3.8 per cent compared to the same period last year.

NTPCNTPC maintained operations at its power stations uninterruptedly during the lockdown.

State-run power giant NTPC said it recorded its highest-ever daily electricity generation of over one billion units on January 18.

The achievement reinforces the group’s commitment towards excellence in operation across its power stations, it added.

Related News

NTPC Group generated its highest-ever day gross generation of 1009 million units on January 18, 2021, a company statement said.

As per recent data published by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), NTPC Singrauli unit number 1 in Uttar Pradesh, which had commenced operation 38 years ago, achieved the highest Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 100.24 per cent for the period from April 2020 to December 2020.

This reflects the operation and maintenance capability of NTPC, it added.

NTPC Group has achieved gross cumulative generation of 222.4 billion units (BU) from April to December 2020, an increase of 3.8 per cent compared to the same period last year.

NTPC, being an essential service provider, maintained operations at its power stations uninterruptedly during the lockdown while adhering strictly to all the COVID-related guidelines issued by the government, it added.

With a total installed capacity of 63,635 MW, NTPC Group has 70 power stations comprising 24 coal, seven combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, one hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 subsidiary and JV power stations.

The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. NTPC Group records its highest-ever power generation on Jan 18
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1DuckDuckGo privacy-focused Google rival crosses 100 million daily search queries for the first time
2BSNL to offer flat 10% discount to all government employees on landline, broadband internet plans
3Bank of Maharashtra Q3 net up 14% to Rs 154 cr