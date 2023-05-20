NTPC generation rises 11%, profit up 5.62%

India’s largest power generator NTPC on Friday reported its highest-ever annual power generation of 399 billion units in FY23 as a group, an increase of about 11% over 361 BU in FY22, as per a statement by the company.

NTPC, having installed capacity of 72,304 MW, recorded a 5.62% rise in its standalone net profit for FY23 to Rs 17,197 crore as against Rs 16,282 crore in FY22. Its total income shot up 34% y-o-y to Rs 1,67,724 crore in FY23.

On a standalone basis, NTPC’s gross generation of power in FY23 was 344 BU as compared to 310 BU in the previous year, an increase of about 11%.

NTPC coal stations achieved a plant load factor of 75.90% as against the national average of 64.21% during FY23.

On aconsolidated basis, total income of the group for FY23 was Rs 177,977 crore as against previous year total income of Rs 134,994 crore, registering an increase of 31.84%. Profit after tax of the group for FY23 was Rs 17,121 crore as against corresponding previous year PAT of Rs 16,960 crore.

The board of directors of NTPC have recommended a final dividend at 30% of paid-up share capital, that is Rs 3 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for FY23, subject to the approval of the shareholders. The company had paid an interim dividend at 42.50% of paid-up share capital, or Rs 4.25 per equity share in February.