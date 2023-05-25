scorecardresearch
MedPlus Health posts two-fold surge in Q4 profit on strong sales

The omnichannel retail pharmacy said its consolidated net profit rose to 265.8 million rupees ($3.21 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from 117.3 million rupees a year ago.

Written by Reuters
Revenue from its retail business, which accounts for almost all total revenue, jumped about 29% to 12.41 billion rupees, on the back of new launches and scaled-up production of existing products.

India’s MedPlus Health Services reported a two-fold surge in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by strong sales in its key retail segment.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 30%, thriving on the back of improved accessibility among consumers – the company sells medicines online as well as through its retail outlets across the country.

Its expenses grew 29% during the quarter. The company said its gross store additions during the quarter stood at 284 stores.

Medplus’ peers also reported fourth-quarter profit jumps, thanks to higher demand. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd posted a nearly seven-fold increase, Cipla Ltd reported a 45% jump, and Lupin Ltd swung to a profit. MedPlus shares had risen ~6% in the January-March quarter and settled 0.7% lower ahead of results.

industry news

First published on: 25-05-2023 at 17:30 IST

