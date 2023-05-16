IOC Q4FY23 profit jumps 54.8% at Rs 10,289.82 crore, revenue at Rs 2.31 lakh crore

IOC clocked revenue from operations at Rs 2.31 lakh crore, up 10.4 per cent in comparison to Rs 2.09 lakh crore in the fourth quarter of FY22.

IOC posted fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 10,289.82 crore.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Tuesday posted fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 10,289.82 crore, up 54.8 per cent as against Rs 6,645.72 crore in the same quarter last year. IOC clocked revenue from operations at Rs 2.31 lakh crore, up 10.4 per cent in comparison to Rs 2.09 lakh crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. The Board also recommended a final dividend of 30 per cent for the year 2022-23, that is, Rs 3 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each on the paid-up share capital. “The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM. The record date for payment of final dividend would be fixed and intimated in due course,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram