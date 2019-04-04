IndiGo is Asia’s best low cost airline; bags award by TripAdvisor

The A merican travel and restaurant review website — TripAdvisor — also released a list of the top ten airlines in the world.

Budget carrier IndiGo got awarded with the title ‘Best-low-cost-Airlines Asia’ in TripAdvisor’s annual Travellers’ Choice Airline Awards, the airline said in a statement. IndiGo has won the award for the third time in a row, it added.

The American travel and restaurant review website — TripAdvisor — also released a list of the top ten airlines in the world. However, no Indian Airline made it to the list. While Singapore bagged the best Airline award, globally, Qatar Airways and EVA Air followed as the silver and bronze winner, respectively. Emirates, Japan Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Azul, Air New Zealand, Jet2.com, All Nippon Airways (ANA) are the other global winners.

Meanwhile, Tata- SIA’s joint venture Vistara airlines bagged the titles ‘Best Airline — India’ and ‘Best Regional Airline — Asia’ in TripAdvisor awards.

“An independent and unbiased public recognition is always a huge encouragement. This award not only brings pride to the 6E family but also serves as a testament to all the hard work to provide best in class experience,” Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, Chief Operating Officer, IndiGo said.

The ongoing aviation crisis for Jet Airways and Boeing 737 Max fleet of SpiceJet will likely help IndiGo in reaping the maximum benefits, industry experts had earlier said. “Analysts believe that IndiGo, which reported a market share of 43.4% last month, is better placed among competitors despite having its own share of problems,” Financial Express had reported.

Previously, IndiGo had announced in January 2019 that it appointed industry veteran Ronojoy Dutta as its chief executive officer (CEO). “We are very pleased that Rono is joining the IndiGo team. His enormous and varied experience and understating of the complexities of the airline industry will be invaluable as IndiGo embarks on its next phase of growth,” IndiGo co-founder Rahul Bhatia had said on Dutta’s appointment.

IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft. The airline offers over 1300 daily flights and connects 52 domestic destinations and 16 international destinations.