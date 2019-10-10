India’s solar, wind energy goal achievable? Govt tells how it will beat target, reveals roadmap

India will not only meet, but beat the seemingly impossible target of installing 175 gigawatts of renewable energy generation capacity by 2022-end, as the current work in progress leaves very little to be done to achieve the feet, according to the government. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has put up a roadmap on how the country reaches beyond 175 GW renewable energy capacity by 2022, in a rebuttal to a recent CRISIL report which said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious target is unlikely to be met in time.

India has already installed more than 82.5 GW in renewable energy generation capacity, such as solar, wind, bio, small hydro, and other, as of the end of September 2019. Out of this, around 31 GW of capacity is under various stages of installation. The renewable energy ministry claims that thus, by the first quarter of 2021, India would have installed more than 113 GW of renewable power capacity. Further, 39 GW of renewable energy capacity is under the bidding process right now, the ministry added.

This leaves only 23 GW of renewable energy generation capacity to be added and to achieve the goal. The ministry said that it has worked systematically to resolve various issues that arise from time to time, putting in place facilitative and ease of doing business policies and programmes for achieving the goal to add renewable energy capacity.

India has a total of 127 GW of installed renewable energy capacity, including 45 GW of large hydropower, as on 5 October 2019, according to the Central Electricity Authority. This is more than one-third of the overall 362 GW installed power capacity in India. The nation still depends on conventional thermal sources like coal to meet 63 per cent of its power requirement. Thus the government aims at reducing the dependence on fossil fuels and increasing the use of renewable sources like solar and wind, which can turn out to be a more sustainable source of power in the future.

The total electricity generation from renewable sources in 2014-15 was 61.72 BU, which increased at a CAGR of 18.17 per cent to reach 101.84 BU in 2017-18 in only three years, according to the annual report of CEA.