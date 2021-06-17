HPCL plans 215-km LPG pipeline from Haldia port to Panagarh

HPCL currently operates 3,775 km of hydrocarbon pipelines across the country.

State-run Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) is planning to lay a 215-km pipeline to transport liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the Haldia port to the company’s bottling plant in Panagarh, West Bengal. As much as 1.06 million tonne per annum (MTPA) of product is estimated to be transported through the pipeline by FY26.

The company’s demand for LPG for West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand markets are met through imports in the Haldia terminal, and the fuel is now transported to HPCL’s bottling plants by road. HPCL currently operates 3,775 km of hydrocarbon pipelines across the country.

In its expressions of interest to lay the pipeline to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, HPCL said it also wants to keep a provision to build a spur line in the future which will connect the proposed line with the Paharpur LPG plant in Kolkata. Including the Paharpur extension, the total product volume ferried through the pipeline can rise to 1.31 MTPA by FY26, HPCL said.

At current volumes, the proposed line is expected to replace 391 million tonne-km of road transportation per annum.