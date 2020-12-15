EESL, MSEDCL commission 8 MW solar energy project in Maharashtra

Under these projects, EESL has transformed feeders supplying electricity for agri-purposes into solar feeders, which are helping 3,000 agricultural consumers.

State-owned EESL and the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company on Tuesday announced commissioning of about 8 megawatt solar-agro project at Devdaithan, Maharashtra. The 7987 KW project in Ahmednagar district is part of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd’s (EESL) commitment to the state under the Mukhya Mantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana, wherein it will supply the state discom with 679 MW of solar power. The project was completed in six months.

As a part of the initiative, the discom’s agri-feeders are being transformed into solar agri-feeders. EESL has already installed two solar projects in Ahmednagar district, including a 507 KW project in Ashwi and 858 KW project in Koplewadi. Under these projects, EESL has transformed feeders supplying electricity for agri-purposes into solar feeders, which are helping 3,000 agricultural consumers.

The initiative has also reduced 11,500 tonne in CO2 emissions, which will result into Rs 2.2 crore savings to the discom per year. EESL has invested Rs 33.7 crore in this project. As a part of an MoU with MSEDCL, EESL installs, finances, operates, and maintains decentralized power plants (0.5 MW- 10 MW) in the open spaces around MSEDCL sub-stations. “Our teams are working tirelessly to solarise MSEDCL’s unused substation land so that more and more Maharashtra customers can benefit from the initiative,” Rajat Sud, Managing Director, EESL, said.

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company(MSEDCL) Chairman and MD Aseemkumar Gupta said the initiative has the potential of providing a high-quality energy source to the agricultural sector and will be beneficial to millions of farmers across Maharashtra. It will also greatly benefit the state’s distribution companies. “By supporting the implementation of the Mukhya Mantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana throughout the state, we will enable the state to produce 1.4 crore units of low-carbon electricity, while reducing CO2 emissions by 9.73 lakh tonne,” Gupta said.