Ease of Doing Business 2019: Kerala, ranked 28th, seeks info on ranking criteria

Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), the nodal agency for industrial promotion in Kerala, on Monday asked the Centre to disclose the details of the criteria applied in deciding the status in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) ranking for 2019. Kerala was ranked 28th position in the Ease of Doing Business 2019 ranking in which Andhra Pradesh came on top, with Uttar Pradesh ranked second in the list.

S Harikishore, managing director, KSIDC, said that the EoDB ranking, as published on the website of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), did not reveal either the criteria adopted for scoring and ranking or disclose the feedback from the states and UTs.

KSIDC has approached Centre seeking the details in this regard, Harikishore said. The EoDB ranking was published on DPIIT website on September 5. As per the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) of 2019, each state had to complete 187 missions. Of these, Kerala has accomplished 157 missions, which comes 85% of the mandated missions. The details in this regard are not available on the website that put out the ranking, he said.

While it was stated that the ranking would be decided based on the Reform Action points and feedback scores obtained from states and UTs concerned, the details of this process are also not available on the website,Harikishore pointed out.

“The details regarding the yardsticks adopted for the scoring and ranking have not been shared among the states or revealed them on the website, which has resulted in lack of clarity regarding the process of ranking. This is why KSIDC decided to approach DPIIT on the very day the ranking was published,” he added.

Lakshadweep, which has not carried out any reforms as cited on EoDB website, has been ranked 15th. Several criteria announced by DPIIT for EoDB ranking based on BRAP in 2018-19 have been changed in the current ranking. For instance, the North-eastern states and UTs have been considered together in the current ranking, he said.

Harikishore added that in the last four years, Kerala has made steady and systematic progress in formulating and implementing reforms suggested under BRAP. As many as seven Acts have been amended to bring in the comprehensive Kerala Investment Promotion and Facilitation Act-2018, which has made the investment process fast and transparent. During this period, the state also launched the Invest Kerala portal and Kerala Single Window Interface for Fast and Transparent Clearance (K-Swift).