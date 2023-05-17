Considering extension of PLI scheme to some labour-intensive sectors: DPIIT Secretary

The benefits under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme are yielding positive results and there is an intention to roll out these support measures for more labour-intensive sectors such as toys, leather and footwear, a top government official said on Wednesday.

The government provides financial incentives under the PLI scheme to as many as 14 sectors such as telecommunication, white goods, textiles and pharma.

“PLI scheme is showing significant dividends across many sectors. The intention is to also roll out this PLI scheme for more labour-intensive sectors such as toys, leather and footwear and other such sectors where employment benefits will be more significant,” Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh said here at an industry interaction.

He also said that India has attracted significant foreign direct investment (FDI) last year.”Our FDI policy is practically open sky in the sense that except for defence and certain strategic sectors, everything else is open and is automatic,” he said.

Singh said that the macroeconomic fundamentals of the country are strong and it is growing at a healthy rate. “We have a stable government and Regulatory systems are stable and predictable” and due to this, India would be able to attract investments from across the world, he added.