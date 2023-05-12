scorecardresearch
Colgate-Palmolive Q4FY23 results: Profit down 2.3% at Rs 316.22 crore

Colgate-Palmolive posted revenue from operations at Rs 1350.63 crore, up 3.8 per cent from Rs 1301.27 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22.

Written by Tanya Krishna
Colgate-Palmolive posted its fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 316.22 crore.

Colgate-Palmolive posted its fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 316.22 crore, down 2.3 per cent from Rs 323.57 crore in the same quarter last year. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 1,350.63 crore, up 3.8 per cent from Rs 1,301.27 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. According to a CNBC TV18 poll, the FMCG company was expected to record Q4FY23 profit at Rs 276 crore and revenue at Rs 1,347 crore. The Board also recommended an interim dividend of Rs 21 per equity share of face value of Re 1 for the financial year 2022-23. “The said interim dividend will be paid on and from June 8, 2023 to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on the Record date i.e. May 20, 2023,” it said in a regulatory filing. The total dividend would be Rs 39 per share for the year 2022-23.

“The Company has delivered domestic growth of 5.4%, with toothpaste delivering high single digit growth despite continuing sluggish demand trends in the category, especially in rural,” said Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited. This has been driven by the company’s strategy to increase consumption, innovation focussed on delivering high quality science-led products and premiumisation, Prabha Narasimhan added. 

Colgate-Palmolive posted domestic sales growth at 5.4 per cent for the quarter ended March 2023. For the entire year, net sales was recorded at Rs 5,187.9 crore, up 2.4 per cent on-year.

Colgate-Palmolive said that the toothpaste brand ‘Colgate Strong Teeth’ is being relaunched “in an improved formula with unique, best in class, Arginine technology”. In terms of innovation, it said, “Colgate continues to lead teeth whitening in India and has launched the Visible White Teeth Whitening Pen…Launched exclusively through our professional partners and our exclusive B2B platform (Dentist First), the Teeth Whitening Pen elevates our consumers’ oral beauty regimen.”

Colgate-Palmolive will launch its combined Annual & ESG report in June. “On the sustainability front, we continue to be plastic neutral this year and have maintained True Zero Waste certification across all our plants. Our Goa and Sri City plants have already turned Net Positive this year ahead of our water target of Net Zero for 2025,” it said. 

First published on: 12-05-2023 at 17:02 IST

