CIL ropes in Accenture to digitalise mining process

While the 3 mines of SECL contributed around 112 MT, the rest 4 of NCL mines contributed close to 76 MT in FY 21.

PSU miner Coal India (CIL) has roped in Accenture Solutions as consultant to digitalise mining process in seven open cast mines.

The process digitalisation of the 7 identified mines, which accounted for nearly 32% of CIL’s 596 million tonne (MT) output in FY21, could increase production by another 100 MT at a much lower cost as Accenture has assured.

Accenture’s success fee shall be paid only on achievement of more than a minimum threshold level of the assured quantity. On crossing the threshold level, the consultant would be paid an agreed sum for every additional tonne of coal produced, a CIL executive said.

The aim is to fit together and use the available data analytic techniques to raise mine productivity and efficiency from planning, project monitoring and operations to despatch. Among many measures, the heavy earth moving machineries deployed would be fitted with digital sensors to monitor the efficiency of their performance at every level. This would bring about a more effective system management and dynamic monitoring.

Digitalisation will take place at the mines in Kusmunda, Gevra, Dipka of South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) and Nigahi, Jayant, Dudhichua, Khadia of Northern Coalfields (NCL).

With the fee linked to the performance, the consultant assures the increased quantity by end of FY23 over the combined production of 7 mines at the closure of FY22. The combined production of the seven identified mines in FY 22 will be taken as baseline figure to measure output enhancement.

Till March FY22, Accenture shall be laying down the digitalisation groundwork in these mines.

