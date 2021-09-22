CavinKare forays into men’s grooming segment

Packed in hues of black, blue and white, Biker’s shampoo will be available in three variants: helmet damage repair, anti-dandruff, and strong & bouncy. The SKUs are available in 75 ml, 180 ml, 340 ml and sachets. (Representative image)

Homegrown FMCG company CavinKare on Tuesday entered the men’s grooming segment by launching its first pure play men’s personal care brand, Biker’s.

The company is planning to offer a slew of products catering to hair and body care needs exclusively for urban male consumers. The Chennai-headquartered firm also unveiled the first range of products in the shampoo category.

Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, CEO and director, FMCG, CavinKare, said, “The foray into the men’s grooming category, which is expected to cross $1.2 billion by 2024, marks a significant step in the CavinKare 2.0 growth strategy. The pandemic has opened many opportunities for all industries, but it has been a game changer for the beauty and hygiene category. We have seen an increased interest among the urban male consumers for personal grooming products. Hence, we have used our strength — R&D — to develop an entire product line specifically curated to match the needs of urban male consumers.”

The Biker’s brand comprises products like 2-in-1 shampoo-conditioners, beard oil, beard cream and shower gel. The brand will offer head-to-toe solutions for damage caused by long commutes and stress. With ingredients like moringa leaves and aloe vera, the products offer holistic care and nourishment, the company said in a release.

Packed in hues of black, blue and white, Biker’s shampoo will be available in three variants: helmet damage repair, anti-dandruff, and strong & bouncy. The SKUs are available in 75 ml, 180 ml, 340 ml and sachets.

The SKUs are priced starting from Rs 80 to Rs 415, while the sachets are priced at Rs 2. The bottle is designed like a bike handlebar to resonate with the target consumer. The product will be available across retail outlets, kirana stores and select e-commerce sites.