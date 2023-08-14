Barratt London partners with Benham & Reeves India as London remains favourite location for Indian homebuyers

With demand for property in London remaining strong among Indian investors, Barratt London has partnered with Benham & Reeves India. Benham & Reeves is one of London’s oldest, independently-owned property lettings and sales agents with specialist knowledge in residential sales in prime areas of London, it said. It has over ten projects in various locations in London and at differing stages of completion. The company will be responsible for selling London portfolio of properties to investors from the region and provide end-to-end assistance to Indian investors to maximise the return on their London investment.

“With more than a decade of experience in the Indian market, our regional partner Benham & Reeves will provide strategic advice to the growing demand from Indian homebuyers who are looking to diversify their assets or add value to existing property portfolios, including first-time buyers, holiday home buyers and seasoned investors,” said Stuart Leslie, International Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt London.

He further added that buyers are attracted to the lifestyle and cost of living these regions of London have to offer, with some of these buyers choosing to relocate permanently. “For Indian investors who are looking for income and long-term growth, our extensive portfolio of residential developments are underpinned by substantial capital appreciation and annual yields,” said Stuart Leslie.

Located in Mumbai and Delhi, Benham & Reeves offices are managed by a local team who are experienced at dealing with clients one-to-one as well as with partners like investment advisors and financial consultants.

“Indian buyers are primarily interested in building investment portfolios with higher monthly rentals and strong capital growth. The second biggest driver is homes nearby top educational institutions with a cosmopolitan outlook and language familiarity being other reasons why Indians have always preferred to invest in London and other cities in the UK,” said Anita Mehra, Managing Director, Benham & Reeves.