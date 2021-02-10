  • MORE MARKET STATS

PNB inks deal with Indian Oil to provide up to Rs 2 crore loan to dealers

By: |
Updated: Feb 10, 2021 9:38 PM

Punjab National Bank (PNB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India Oil Corporation Ltd to cater to the financing needs of the IndianOil dealers, the bank said in a release.

PNB inks deal with Indian Oil to provide up to Rs 2 crore loan to dealersThe MoU would benefit dealers with credit facilities at lower interest rates, nil margin, and with minimum or zero collateral requirements through the PNB e-Dealer scheme, it said. (File image)

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Indian Oil Corporation to provide up to Rs 2 crore to the oil company’s dealers.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India Oil Corporation Ltd to cater to the financing needs of the IndianOil dealers, the bank said in a release.

Related News

The MoU would benefit dealers with credit facilities at lower interest rates, nil margin, and with minimum or zero collateral requirements through the PNB e-Dealer scheme, it said.

Understanding the financial requirements and providing ease of banking services, PNB electronic dealer finance scheme is a tailormade credit lending product crafted for the Indian Oil dealers, the lender added.

The loan can be availed maximum up to Rs 2 crore with zero-margin. Also, PNB said it will not ask for any collateral security from those having dealership with Indian Oil of 5 years or more.

Existing proprietorship, partnership, LLP, company, trust, society having a valid dealership agreement with Indian Oil can avail the scheme.

“This MoU is of special significance as the Indian MSME sector is gearing up to serve the nation’s growing demand in the post-pandemic times. PNB, with its offering of the most diverse and customised bouquet of products, is looking forward to bringing value to the entire ecosystem of dealer inventory financing starting with this best-in-class eDealer Scheme with IndianOil,” Rajeev Puri, Chief General Manager, MSME Division, PNB, said.

This first of its kind deal will pave the way for future speciality financing products that PNB 2.0 look forward to unveil, Puri said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Indian Oil CorporationPunjab National Bank
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. PNB inks deal with Indian Oil to provide up to Rs 2 crore loan to dealers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Clean-up: IDBI Bank to mull setting off accumulated losses as on April 1, 2021
2Muthoot Finance Q3 net rises 17% yoy on robust gold loan portfolio growth
3IOB nets Rs 213 crore profit; says it’s matter of time it comes out of PCA