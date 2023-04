Banks to remain closed for 15 days in April 2023; check full bank holiday list here

Bank Holidays April 2023: Banks will remain closed for fifteen days in April 2023 including weekends, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday list. These holidays include second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. The central bank has placed the holidays under three brackets: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Some of these bank holidays are state-specific. Banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. In February, banks stayed closed for 12 days, including Saturdays and Sundays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2015, announced that both private and PSU banks in India would remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. While on other Saturdays banks will stay operational full-day. Meanwhile, banks across the country remain closed on Sundays.

Bank Holidays April 2023

April 3 – Mahavir Jayanti – Bhopal, Jaipur

April 4 – Mahavir Jayanti – Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur and Ranchi

April 5 – Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday – Hyderabad – Telangana

April 7 – Good Friday – Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad – Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad – Telangana, Imphal, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Shillong

April 14 – Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Vaisakhi/Baisakhi/Tamil New Year’s Day/Maha Bisubha Sankranti/Biju Festival/Buisu Festival – Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad – Telangana, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram

April 15 – Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha) – Agartala, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram

April 18 – Shab-l-Qadr – Jammu and Srinagar

April 21 – Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida – Agartala, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram

April 22 – Ramzan Eid (Eid-Ul-Fitr) – Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad – Telangana, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Srinagar

Weekend Bank Holidays April 2023

April 2 – Sunday

April 8 – Second Saturday

April 9 – Sunday

April 16 – Sunday

April 22 – Fourth Saturday

April 23 – Sunday

April 30 – Sunday

Bank Holiday List 2023

1 May: May Day/ Labour Day

5 May: Buddha Purnima

29 June: Bakrid/ Eid al Adha

29 July: Muharram

15 August: Independence Day

16 August: Parsi New Year

31 August 31: Raksha Bandhan

7 September: Janmashtami

19 September: Ganesh Chaturthi

28 September: Eid e Milad

2 October: Gandhi Jayanti

21 October: Maha Saptami

22 October: Maha Ashtami

23 October: Maha Navami

24 October: Vijaya Dashami

12 November: Diwali

13 November: Deepavali Holiday

15 November: Bhai Dooj

27 November: Guru Nanak Jayanti

25 December: Christmas Day