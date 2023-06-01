Banks’ non-food credit rises to over Rs 138 trn

Scheduled commercial banks’ non-food credit grew 16.1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 138.36 trillion in April, sectoral credit data released by the Reserve Bank of India showed Wednesday.

It is higher than 15.4% on-year growth registered in March.

Credit to agriculture and allied activities rose 16.7% YoY to Rs 17.25 trillion while credit to industry segment rose 7% YoY to Rs 33.69 trillion.

Also Read BOB Financial opens up its entire RuPay Credit Card base for linking on UPI



Banks’ credit to services sector grew at the fastest pace, at 21.6% YoY to Rs 36.64 trillion. Among the services sector, credit to non-banking finance companies grew sharply, at 29.2% YoY to Rs 13.45 trillion.

The overall non-food credit growth is higher than analyst estimates. According to a recent SBI Research report, banks are likely to witness a 12%-13% YoY growth in their overall advances in FY24, compared with 15%-16% credit growth in FY23.

Also Read Credit Suisse bankers leaving by the hundreds every week



While credit off-take was robust in April, the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans of banks decreased by 23 basis points (bps) from 9.32% in March to 9.09% in April.

Further, the WALR on outstanding rupee loans of banks increased by 4 bps from 9.72% in March to 9.76% in April, while one-year median marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) remained unchanged at 8.60%, the RBI data showed.

On liabilities side, the weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits of banks decreased by 12 bps from 6.48% in March to 6.36% in April. The WADTDR on outstanding rupee term deposits of banks increased by 12 bps from 6.16% in March to 6.28% in April, the data showed.