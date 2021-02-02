Adani Green Energy commissions 100 MW solar power plant in Jalalabad

Adani Green Energy, a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios over 14,815 MW of operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. (Representative image)

Adani Green Energy’s subsidiary, Adani Solar Energy Four Private (ASE4PL) commissioned its 100 MW (2×50 MW) solar power plants at Jalalabad in Shahjahanpur district and Sahaswan in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh today. The plants were commissioned almost one month ahead of their scheduled commissioning date. Both the plants have power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited at Rs 3.22/kWh and 3.19/kWh, for 25 years.

AGEL’s Energy Network Operation Centre platform will embrace these two commissioned solar power plants for delivering consistent performance, the company said in a statement adding that with this, the company has added a capacity of 700 MW capacity since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

“This places AGEL’s total renewable portfolio of 14,815 MW well on track to reach its vision of 25 GW capacity by 2025,” the statement added.

“The company’s approach of three years of advanced site resource estimation, design planning, supply chain assurance with our team’s ability to deliver projects with great focus, makes it possible for us to execute the projects ahead of committed schedule and also asserts our expertise in executing and operating the plants,” Vneet S Jaain, MD and CEO, Adani Green Energy said, adding that with this, the company will continue to strengthen its advancement towards its long-term vision to achieve a renewable capacity of 25 GW by 2025 through a mix of strategic approach and operational excellence.

Adani Green Energy, a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios over 14,815 MW of operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects and its key customers include National Thermal Power Corporation, Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and various State discoms.

Early last month, Adani Solar Energy Chitrakoot One, a step-down subsidiary of Adani Green Energy (AGEL), has commissioned another 25 MW solar power plant in Chitrakoot, in Uttar Pradesh. The plant has a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Noida Power Company (NPCL) at Rs 3.08/kWh.