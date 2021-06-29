A first in UP: 150-acre textile park to come up in Noida

UP government is planning to develop more such integrated textile parks in major textile producing areas of the state, such as Meerut, Agra, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow and Kanpur divisions.

Paving the way for Uttar Pradesh’s first textile park, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has allotted 150 acres of land for the Apparel Export Cluster in Noida.

As many as 152 companies will set up their factories at the textile park with an estimated investment of `8,365.73 crore, in which about five lakh people are expected to get employment. In the first phase, construction of 91 textile and garment factories is in full swing and these are expected to start in January next year. On completion, these 91 textile and garment factories will provide employment to two lakh people.

According to the industry department sources, the state government’s plan is to develop a global garment hub which can tap into the lucrative international textile supply chain, in which Bangladesh, Vietnam and Indonesia are currently major producers.

“The intention of the UP Government is to get ahead of these countries in textile production. There is a lot of potential for expansion in the textile and garment sector in the state, but the number of fully integrated textile parks in the state is negligible,” said an official, adding that currently, Uttar Pradesh is the third largest textile producing state of the country.

“The share of Uttar Pradesh in textile production at the national level is 13.24% and the state ranks fifth in the country in terms of handlooms and silk production. There are 2.58 lakh handloom and 5.5 lakh powerloom weavers in the state. The state has 58 spinning mills and 74 textile mills in the non-small scale industrial sector and the state’s share in carpet production in the country is 90%,” he said.

According to sources, 66 major industrialists have submitted proposals to invest `8715.16 crore in the textile and garment sector in the last four years. Of these, 12 textile factories have already been set up, while construction of 18 others is in progress. The target is to start production in the 18 textile factories this year itself. In addition, production in 17 more textile units is expected to start from next year.

