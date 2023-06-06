Wrestlers’ protest: Lone minor complainant withdraws allegations of sexual assault against Brij Bhushan Singh

The 17-year-old minor wrestler who accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual misconduct has withdrawn her allegations, reports The Indian Express.

The minor wrestler, who had accused Singh of sexual harassment and stalking on May 10, recorded a fresh statement on June 6 under Section 164 of the code of criminal procedure, thereby seeking the withdrawal of the charges against him.

Also Read: WFI row: Delhi Police reaches Brij Bhushan Singh’s home in UP’s Gonda, records statements of 12 people

The lone minor among the seven women wrestlers had already recorded two statements, one before the police and another before a magistrate. The complaint against Singh included “holding her tightly, pretending to get a picture clicked,” had “squeezed her towards himself, pressed hard on her shoulder and then deliberately… brushed his hands against her breasts”.

With the fresh statement under Section 164, the decision lies on the court to decide if the charges can be pursued and a trial will decide which statement under Section 164 will be given precedence, reports IE.

The minor’s father had earlier said that she was “completely disturbed and cannot be at peace anymore… sexual harassment by the accused would haunt her.”

Also Read: Sexual favours, inappropriate touch, stalking: FIRs by wrestlers reveal disturbing details against Brij Bhushan

The FIR against Singh details incidents of sexual harassment alleged by the minor wrestler in her first statement. Brij Bhushan Singh was booked under Section 9 of the POCSO Act, that criminalises sexual assault against a child by a person in authority and Section 10 of POCSO Act which makes sexual assault against a child a punishable offence with a term of up to seven years.

He is also charged under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), and 34 (common intention).

The withdrawal of the complaint by the minor, one among the seven wrestlers who had lodged complaints of alleged sexual misconduct against the federation chief, coincides with protesting wrestlers — Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia rejoining their government jobs as OSD Sports in the Railway ministry.

The wrestlers have, however, clarified that the development does not signal an end to their protest and their fight for justice will continue.