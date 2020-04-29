‘Worry about Maharashtra’: Yogi Adityanath hits back at Sanjay Raut over Bulandshahr tweet

Bulandshahr sadhu killed: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slams Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for trying to politicising the killings of saints. (File pic)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office has hit back at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for politicising the killings of saints. Responding to Raut’s tweet on the Bulandshahr incident, the CM’s office said that Adityanath had called his Maharashtra Chief Minister because the two saints who were beaten to death in Palghar were linked to the Nirmohi Akhara.

Adityanath’s office said that the rule of law prevails under CM Adityanath’s leadership and advised Shiv Sena to deal with Maharashtra instead of worrying about Uttar Pradesh.

“There is a rule of law in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Those who violate law are strictly dealt with here. In the Bulandshahr incident, swift action was taken and the accused was arrested within a matter of hours,” his office tweeted in Hindi.

“Handle Maharashtra, do not worry about Uttar Pradesh,” the office of Adityanath added.

Accusing Raut of playing politics over the gruesome killings of saints, the CM’s office said, “Sanjay Raut, expressing concern over the barbaric killing of saints is politics? Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh called the Chief Minister of Maharashtra as the seers of Palghar belonged to the Nirmohi Akhara.”

“Think of it, who is doing politics?” it asked Raut.

CM Adityanath had called his Maharashtra counterpart and sought stern action against those behind the killings of two saints in Palghar district. The two saints, identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri, Sushilgiri Maharaj and their driver Nilesh Telgade, were beaten to death by locals in a village here. The crime took place April 16 night when they were going towards Surat to attend a funeral. Their car was stopped where the three were dragged out of the vehicle and beaten to death with sticks by a mob in the presence of police.

In the Bulandshahr incident, two priests were beaten to death on Tuesday by a man whom they had accused of stealing a chimta (tongs). According to police, the accused, identified as Murari, was upset with the sadhus following the accusation. Police claimed that when Murari was arrested, he was in an inebriated state and half-naked.

Soon after the news was reported, Sanjay Raut took to Twitter to urge people to refrain from communalising the incident while referring to the BJP’s stand on the Palghar incident.

“Terrible! killing of two saints, sadhus at a temple in Bulandshahr, UP, but i appeal to all concerned to not make it communal the way they tried to make Palghar, Maharashtra incidence,” he said.

CM Uddhav Thackeray had dialled Yogi Adityanath to express concern over the killings of two sadhus in a temple in Bulandshahr.