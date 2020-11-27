‘Will address issue from constitutional perspective’: Bengal Governor on exit of Suvendu Adhikary from Mamata cabinet

Suvendu Adhikary

Suvendu Adhikary resigns: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday informed that he had received a resignation letter of state transport minister Suvendu Adhikary and that the issue will be addressed from ‘constitutional perspective’. He further said that ministers are appointed by the Governor under Article 164 of the Constitution on the advice of the Chief Minister. “Mr Suvendu Adhikari’s resignation as minister @MamataOfficial has been forwarded to me for information. There will be adherence to due constitutional process,” the Governor added.

Governor Dhankhar shared the resignation letter addressed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In the letter, Adhikari said: “I do hereby tender my resignation from my office as Minister. Steps may be taken for its immediate acceptance. I am simultaneously (forwarding this) by e-mail to His Excellency-Governor of West Bengal, for doing the needful at his end.”

Today at 1:05 pm a resignation letter of Mr. Suvendu Adhikari from office as minister addressed to Hon’ble Chief Minister has been forwarded to me.

The issue will be addressed from constitutional perspective.

The resignation comes as a big blow to CM Mamata Banerjee as Suvendu is considered to be a heavyweight politician who commands considerable clout in over 35 assembly segments in Midnapore region. Suvendu had been at odds with party leadership over two key issues — appointments of observers at district level positions and the rise of Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Suvendu’s resignation comes just days after he resigned as the chairman of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC). There has been a buzz that Suvendu will leave the TMC and join the BJP. While speculation of him joining the BJP is still on rise, senior TMC leader and MP Saugata Ray said that Suvendu hasn’t resigned from the Party or from the MLA post. “I can assure that he (Suvendu) is not going to Delhi. It is a lie that he will be meeting Mohan Bhagwat,” Saugata Ray said.