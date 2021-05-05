  • MORE MARKET STATS

Why no transparency: Rahul Gandhi asks govt on foreign Covid-19 aid

By: |
May 5, 2021 7:42 PM

"Questions about Covid foreign aid: What all supplies has India received? Where are they? Who is benefitting from them? How are they allocated to states? Why no transparency? Any answers, GOI," he asked in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19In another tweet, Rahul Gandhi alleged the Modi government has been a "complete failure" in handling the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccination and employment to people.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday raised questions of “transparency” in foreign aid received by India in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and demanded answers from the government.

“Questions about Covid foreign aid: What all supplies has India received? Where are they? Who is benefitting from them? How are they allocated to states? Why no transparency? Any answers, GOI,” he asked in a tweet.

Related News

The Congress has been seeking transparency on Covid relief received from abroad and has asked the government to make public details about what has been received from where and how it has been used.

In another tweet, Gandhi alleged the Modi government has been a “complete failure” in handling the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccination and employment to people.

“Neither vaccine, nor employment. People are facing the brunt of coronavirus. The Modi government has completely failed,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

He cited a media report to say that the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) has claimed that in April alone 75 lakh people lost their jobs, and that unemployment rate will touch eight per cent in the country, the highest in the last four months.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CongressCoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19Rahul Gandhi
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Why no transparency Rahul Gandhi asks govt on foreign Covid-19 aid
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Maharashtra govt files plea in High Court objecting to portions of FIR against Anil Deshmukh
2Viral Video: Social distancing goes for toss in Gujarat as women flock procession to eradicate coronavirus; 23 held
3After SC quashes Maratha quota, Uddhav Thackeray puts ball in Center’s court