Who is Chandrasekhar Azad? Know about Bhim Army chief released from UP jail

Chandrasekhar Azad alias Ravan (IE)

Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad got released from a Uttar Pradesh jail around 2:30 am on Friday. Several of his followers gathered around the jail to celebrate his release. Azad was arrested on June 2017, for his role in Saharanpur caste violence under National Security Act. The 31-year-old was released 2 months before his scheduled date of release, reportedly because his mother had requested for it.

Chandrasekhar Azad was granted bail earlier as well, on November 2, 2017, by Allahabad high court. However, he was booked for a year, under NSA a day before his release.

After being released by the Uttar Pradesh government, Azad told ANI, “The government was so scared that they are going to be rebuked by Supreme Court, that they ordered an early release to save themselves. I’m confident that they’ll frame some charges against me within 10 days: I’ll ask my people to throw BJP out of power in 2019.”

Who is Chandrasekhar Azad?

Chandrasekhar Azad is a pro-Dalit activist from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur. He is the founder of Bhim Army also known as Ambedkar Army, along with Vinay Ratan Singh. It is an organisation dedicated to the development of lower caste and other marginalised people of the society. His party runs several free schools for women across Uttar Pradesh.

Chandrasekhar alias Ravan also refers to him as the ‘Great Chamar’ or shoemaker.

In 2017, Ravan got arrested under National Security Act by UP Specia Task Force for his connection to the Saharanpur Caste Violence case in 2017.

In the Saharanpur Caste Violence, two communities – a Dalit group and upper caster Thakurs clashed, leaving one dead and around 16 others injured in Shabbirpur Village of Saharanpur in May 2017. Azad was arrested in connection with this case.