West Bengal government on Wednesday launched the application form for the ‘Annapurna Yojana’, a new financial assistance scheme aimed at providing eligible women in the state with monthly support of Rs 3,000.

The scheme will replace the existing Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, which was introduced in 2021 under the earlier government led by Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari launched the ‘Annapurna Bhandar’ application form and said the Women and Child Welfare Department, headed by Minister Agnimitra Paul, will act as the nodal authority for implementation of the scheme.

Existing Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries to continue getting benefits

The Chief Minister said beneficiaries currently receiving assistance under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme will continue to get payments under the existing arrangement until the enrolment process for Annapurna Yojana is completed.

He added that the transition process is expected to take time because of the large-scale enrolment exercise involved in shifting beneficiaries to the new scheme.

According to the notification issued on May 19, 2026, the applicant must be between 25 and 60 years of age to become eligible for the scheme.

The notification further states that applicants should not be employed in permanent government jobs or receive a regular salary or pension from either the Union government or the West Bengal government.

Annapurna Yojana eligibility criteria

The scheme rules also specify that applicants should not be working in teaching or non-teaching positions in government-aided educational institutions in West Bengal.

Additionally, the applicant should not be an income tax payer.

The eligibility conditions further mention that beneficiaries should not be associated with statutory bodies, government undertakings, panchayats, municipal bodies or local authorities in salaried roles.

How to download Annapurna Yojana application form

To download the Annapurna Yojana application form, applicants need to visit the official social security portal of the West Bengal government.

After visiting the website, applicants can choose their preferred language before downloading the form. The application form has been made available in English, Bengali and Hindi.

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Before filling the form, applicants have been advised to carefully read all instructions mentioned in the application document.

The form asks for several details including Head of Family information, Aadhaar number, Digital Ration Card-linked Household ID, family details, address, bank account information, EPIC details, PAN information, employment status, annual family income and literacy details of adult family members.