Falta repoll results 2026: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Debangshu Panda was declared the winner of the 144‑Falta Legislative Assembly constituency repoll on Sunday (May 24), after counting that stretched across 21 rounds at Diamond Harbour Women’s University. Panda received around 1,49,666 votes and won with a margin of over 1,09,021 votes. The Election Commission (EC) announced Panda’s victory following a counting process carried out under heavy security, concluding a politically charged rerun ordered after allegations of irregularities in the April 29 polling.

Pushpa raj has ended with the most beautiful flower 🪷 blooming in Falta. Diamond Harbour model has crumpled under people’s power which is the only 🔥. — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) May 24, 2026

Repoll ordered after alleged EVM tampering and irregularities

The EC had countermanded the April 29 poll in Falta and ordered repolling across all 285 booths on May 21 after finding severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process at multiple stations. Complaints during the original polling included alleged use of perfume‑like substances and adhesive materials on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and attempts to tamper with web‑camera footage at several booths. Those findings prompted the Commission to step in and mandate a fresh vote to protect electoral integrity.

‘EC must explain Falta counting irregularities’: Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on X alleged glaring inconsistencies in the Falta assembly repoll counting, saying all 21 rounds were completed by 3:30 pm today whereas on May 4 only two to four rounds had been completed by the same hour- a discrepancy he said the country “deserves an explanation” for from the Election Commission of India (ECI). Banerjee accused the ECI of ignoring violence that forced more than 1,000 Falta workers to flee their homes and of failing to act after party offices were vandalised during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) period. He also alleged that a CEO, whom he claimed the ECI used to delete names under the guise of SIR and manipulate the electoral process, was appointed Chief Secretary of the new West Bengal government while the Model Code of Conduct was still in force. Banerjee further alleged that counting agents from Trinamool and other parties, except the BJP, were removed from the venue on 4 May by officials and central forces deployed by the ECI, and demanded that compromised officials be held accountable and an independent CCTV audit of the counting process be carried out to preserve the credibility of the mandate.

High turnout and intense security for May 21 repoll

Repolling took place on May 21 under stringent security and institutional supervision. The EC deployed around 35 companies of central forces across the constituency, and the strong room at Diamond Harbour Women’s University was secured ahead of counting. The repoll recorded robust participation, with over 87 per cent of the 2.36 lakh electors turning out to cast their ballots- a turnout election officials described as a strong show of public faith after the controversy.

BJP’s Panda opens commanding lead in first round; wins after 21 rounds

Counting began at 8 am today amid tight security. After the very first round, Debangshu Panda surged ahead, opening a lead over CPI(M) candidate Sambhu Nath Kurmi. After 21 rounds of tallying, the BJP candidate was confirmed the winner, reflecting the decisive margin built early in the count. Trinamool Congress nominee Jahangir Khan, who had announced two days before the repoll that he would not contest and described it as a personal decision, trailed in fourth place with 7,783 votes.

Speaking earlier on repolling day, Panda told media that voting proceeded “peacefully” and that he was confident of a BJP victory. “The atmosphere is fine, there is no problem. There is a festive atmosphere. Voters are coming, casting their votes, and leaving; it’s a good atmosphere. BJP will win,” he said after polling concluded on May 21. The high turnout and smooth conduct during the repoll were cited by officials and party workers as an endorsement of the re‑run and the voters’ determination to exercise their franchise.

The Falta result comes after the BJP formed its first government in West Bengal earlier in 2026, winning 207 assembly seats with Suvendu Adhikari sworn in as Chief Minister. The repoll and subsequent victory are likely to be portrayed by the BJP as validation of its electoral strength in South 24 Parganas district, while opposition parties may point to the original irregularities and the need for continued scrutiny of polling processes.

Electoral details and demographics of Falta seat

The Falta constituency’s electorate comprises roughly 1,21,300 men, 1,15,135 women and nine third‑gender electors. The EC’s decision to repoll all booths, rather than only those where irregularities were initially reported, followed internal scrutiny and review of evidence, including alleged tampering with EVM‑related materials and web‑camera footage, the Commission said while announcing directives for the re‑election.

Election authorities emphasised that the repoll was conducted to uphold the sanctity of the vote and that the strong security posture helped ensure a free and fair exercise. Officials said the tightened protocols, web‑camera oversight and central forces’ presence were crucial in restoring confidence among voters and ensuring the electoral process concluded without major incident.