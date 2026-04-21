The Election Commission of India has announced a series of strict restrictions on two-wheelers across West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, aiming to ensure a smooth and disturbance-free polling process.

The measures, which came into effect on Tuesday—two days before voting—will be enforced across all 152 constituencies going to polls in the first phase on April 23. Authorities said the move is designed to curb potential intimidation and maintain order during the crucial election period.

Night curfew and rally ban imposed

As per the new guidelines, the movement of bikes and scooters has been prohibited between 6 pm and 6 am, except in emergency situations such as medical needs or essential family-related travel. In addition, bike rallies have been completely banned during this period to prevent any disruption to the electoral atmosphere.

Officials believe that such rallies can often lead to tension or influence voters, and the restriction is a preventive step to maintain neutrality and calm on the ground.

Pillion riding restricted, relaxations on polling day

During daytime hours, from 6 am to 6 pm, pillion riding will not be allowed except for specific essential purposes, including medical emergencies or school-related activities. However, on polling day, authorities have provided limited relief by allowing family members to travel together on two-wheelers for voting and other necessary tasks.

The Commission said the restrictions are aimed at preventing “any form of intimidation and source jamming” and ensuring a calm and conducive atmosphere for voters. Individuals seeking exemptions must obtain prior written permission from their local police station.

The first phase of polling in the West Bengal Assembly elections is scheduled for Thursday.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar asserted on Monday that the Election Commission will leave no stone unturned in holding free, fair and transparent polls in West Bengal.

The Election Commission and the ruling Trinamool Congress have been at loggerheads over the special intensive revision of voters’ list, with the party alleging that the exercise could disenfranchise certain voters to favour the Bharatiya Janata Party. Both the Commission and the BJP have dismissed these allegations as baseless.