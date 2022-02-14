West Bengal Municipal Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting underway; TMC aims to clean sweep polls

Live

West Bengal Municipal Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Altogether 953 candidates are in fray from the municipal corporations of Bidhannagar, Asansol, Siliguri and Chandernagore.

West Bengal Municipal Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes is underway for elections to municipal corporations of Bidhannagar, Asansol, Siliguri and Chandernagore in West Bengal today. The voting for the four municipal corporations was held on February 12. Over 72 per cent of voter turnout was recorded in the polls. The voting was largely peaceful, barring a few incidents of skirmishes. While over 72.02 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Siliguri, Asansol and Chandernagore had recorded around 72 per cent turnout. Altogether, 203 candidates are contesting in 41 wards in Bidhannagar, while 200 are in the fray in 47 seats of the Siliguri civic body, as per the SEC website. There are 120 aspirants for 33 wards in Chandernagore, and 430 candidates are contesting in 106 seats in Asansol.

On the voting day, BJP candidates Subhasish Das and Biswajit Mondal in Siliguri were detained by the police for their alleged involvement in creating problems outside polling booths. While the BJP leaders had accused TMC of casting fake votes using outsiders, the TMC has remained unfazed and is looking to clean sweep the polls. Any gain for the BJP will aid to its reputation of the main opposition party, the CPIM is looking to bounce back after being wiped out in the assembly elections held last year.

10:01 (IST) 14 Feb 2022 Siliguri Municipal Corporation Election Results Live Updates: Good news for BJP Siliguri Municipal Corporation Election Results Live Updates: Good news for BJP is coming from Siliguri. Of the 47 seats, trends is available for 25 seats. The TMC is ahead on 20, BJP on 3, Congress-Left one each. 9:58 (IST) 14 Feb 2022 Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2022 Live Updates: TMC leads in initial trends Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2022 Live Updates: TMC leads in initial trends. TMC has taken lead in 40 out of 41 seats. The Left is leading on one.