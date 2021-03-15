West Bengal Election 2021: Two-time TMC MLA Debashree Roy quits party after being denied ticket

Debashree Roy

West Bengal Election 2021: Two-time TMC MLA Debashree Roy on Monday resigned from the party after she was denied a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections. In a letter to state chief Subrata Bakshi, Roy said that she will no longer be associated with the Trinamool Congress. The Raidighi legislator said that she did not hold any post in the party, but she felt it was necessary to write the letter as she wanted to inform the leadership that she did not want to be associated with the TMC anymore.

PTI reports that Roy was scheduled to join the Bharatiya Janata Party two years ago but her plans got scuttled after TMC turncoat and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee and his friend Baisakhi Bandopadhyay opposed her induction into the saffron camp. Incidentally, Chatterjee resigned from the BJP on Sunday after he was denied a ticket. On her future plans, Roy said that she will concentrate on acting but is open to joining any other party if there is a “concrete proposal”.

In the run-up to elections, the ruling TMC has witnessed a string of resignations due to various reasons. Some rough estimates suggest that the number of leaders who have left Mamata Banerjee is over 60. Just today, former Chairman of Haldia Municipality Shyamal Kumar Adak, TMC Councillors Swapan Das and Supriya Maity, and some other ruling party leaders joined the BJP in presence of BJP leader Mukul Roy in Kolkata.

West Bengal will vote in eight phases from March 27. Polling will end on April 29 and the results will be declared on May 2.