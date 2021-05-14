Mamata Banerjee now writes to PM Modi over PSA plants supply to West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee requested the PM to get the priorities, implementing agencies and quota fixed 'justly, fairly, and quickly.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today wrote to PM Narendra Modi inquiring about the disbursal of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Plants to Bengal from the Centre. “You are kindly aware that PSA plants are meant to enable the hospitals to make oxygen out of the air in the environment, and PSA plant is a great apparatus for a hospital needling to serve patients in dire need of oxygen,” she said in the letter.

She said that while the Centre has been planning to supply PSA plants to the state, the matter has not progressed well. “Priorities are being fixed and re-fixed, implementing agencies (DRDO, NHAI) are being settled and unsettled, the quota for West Bengal is being downwardly revised and further downwardly revised every day. We were told we shall get 70 PSA Plants, now we are told that we shall get 4 in the first phase with no clarity on the remaining PSA Plants,” said Mamata Banerjee.

CM Mamata Banerjee requested the PM to get the priorities, implementing agencies and quota fixed ‘justly, fairly, and quickly. “Our own supplementary PSA installation plans by our state agencies and on the strength of our own funds are getting disturbed because of the indecisiveness at Delhi,” she said.

She said that the battle against COVID will be won with coordinated and collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in augmenting infrastructure.

Banerjee had earlier written to the centre on two occasions after May 2 when the Bengal election results were announced. While in one letter she urged for universal free vaccination, in another letter she had demanded the Centre increase Bengal’s oxygen quota.