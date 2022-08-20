Watch: Rahul’s tribute to father Rajiv Gandhi on 78th birth anniversary – ‘Papa, you are always with me’

Sharing a picture and video montage of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, his son Rahul Gandhi in a tweet, said “Papa, you are always with me, in my heart. I will always try to fulfil the dream that you saw for the country.”

पापा, आप हर पल मेरे साथ, मेरे दिल में हैं। मैं हमेशा प्रयास करूंगा कि देश के लिए जो सपना आपने देखा, उसे पूरा कर सकूं। pic.twitter.com/578m1vY2tT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 20, 2022

On the 78th birth anniversary of Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited their father’s memorial, Veer Bhumi, and paid homage on Saturday.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared a video on Twitter comprising pictures of her father, along with the caption that read, “I dream of India Strong, Independent, Self-Reliant and in the front rank of the nations of the world, in the service of mankind.”

“I dream of India Strong, Independent, Self-Reliant and in the front rank of the nations of the world, in the service of mankind.” pic.twitter.com/3HdJ1s9RPu — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 20, 2022

The Congress paid rich tributes to India’s youngest PM, saying his single term as PM will be remembered for far-reaching achievements, including deepening the foundations of IT revolution that has transformed India.

In a statement, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said his single term as prime minister will be remembered for numerous landmarks and far-reaching achievements of which some stand out for his personal drive, commitment and leadership.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, fondly remembered the former prime minister, who held office from 1984-89, and hailed him as the “architect of 21st century India”.

“It was through his farsighted vision that ushered in the IT & telecom revolution in India. Today, we celebrate his legacy,” the party said in a tweet.

Several Congress leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and party’s general secretary K C Venugopal also paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a tweet said that the government will inaugurate Rajiv Gandhi Centre of Advance Technology or R-CAT in Jaipur.

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री भारत रत्न स्वर्गीय श्री राजीव गांधी को उनकी 78वीं जयंती पर शत् शत् नमन।

श्री राजीव गांधी ने आइ.टी. की क्षमता और महत्त्व को समझ कर लगभग तीन दशक पहले देश में आइ.टी. के गौरवशाली युग की नींव रखी। pic.twitter.com/pvaqCw9SsG — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 20, 2022

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. At 40, he became India’s youngest Prime Minister assuming office in October 1984, and served as PM till December 2, 1989.

Born on August 20 in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.