In an attempt to get Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the Manipur issue in the Parliament, Opposition parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc moved no-confidence motions against the BJP-led NDA government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Interestingly, PM Modi’s prophecy of the Opposition bringing a no-confidence motion in 2023 has come true.

Four years back, during his address in Lok Sabha in 2019, the prime minister had anticipated that a motion would be moved in the Parliament. “I hope the Opposition prepares itself well enough to bring a no-confidence motion in 2023,” he had said.

When Congress party’s Mallikarjun Kharge countered him by saying that he was being arrogant by saying so, Modi retorted, “Arrogance is when a party gets reduced from 400 to 40. On the contrary, our dedication towards the country took BJP from 2 to absolute majority.”

The newly formed Opposition alliance ‘I.N.D.I.A’, consisting of 26 parties, moved a no-confidence motion on Wednesday against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha, demanding PM Modi’s statement on the Manipur issue.

Two no-confidence motions were filed on Wednesday, one by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and the other by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP Nama Nageswara Rao.

Although the no-confidence motion by Opposition parties is bound to fail the numbers test, they argue that they will win the battle of perception by cornering the government on the Manipur issue during the debate.