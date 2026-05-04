Virudhunagar Virudhunagar Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Ajay I IND Awaited
Amirtha Pandi M.V IND Awaited
Balasubramaniam M Puthiya Tamilagam Awaited
Ganesan V.G. AIADMK Awaited
Gunasundaram R IND Awaited
Gurusamy S IND Awaited
Lakshmanan Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Muthuvel S IND Awaited
Ranjith S IND Awaited
Rathinaraja S Nam Naadu Nam Makkal Nam Ethirkaalam Katchi Awaited
Santhosh Kumar R IND Awaited
Selvam P Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Subburaj K IND Awaited
Vijayaprabhakar Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam Awaited
Vikraman N Desa Makkal Munnetrak Kazhagam Awaited
Counting of votes for the Virudhunagar assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

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What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Virudhunagar Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 82.77% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Virudhunagar assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Virudhunagar with a margin of 21339 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Virudhunagar assembly elections?

Virudhunagar Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Seenivasan A.R.R Pandurangan G 21339
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam Bharatiya Janta Party

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
DMK-flag
Seenivasan A.R.R
2016
DMK-flag
A.r.r.seenivasan
2011
DMDK-flag
K. Pandiarajan

Virudhunagar Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Virudhunagar Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.