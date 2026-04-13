A protest by factory workers demanding higher wages turned violent in Noida’s Phase 2 on Monday, with several vehicles vandalised and at least one set on fire. Large groups of employees gathered for the demonstration, after which the situation quickly escalated into stone-pelting and property damage. Police deployed heavy forces to restore order in the area.

Vehicle torched, properties vandalised – Watch

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A vehicle torched during a protest by a large number of employees of a company over their demands for a salary increment, in Phase 2 of Noida. Heavy Police deployment made here to bring the situation under control. pic.twitter.com/a2athgYrTT — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

Traffic advisories, helpline numbers issued

The protest, which started early in the morning, triggered a major traffic snarl and nearly halted movement at the Delhi–Noida border. The situation worsened after clashes, leading to heavy congestion on key routes linking the two cities, especially NH-9, and disrupting the peak office-hour rush. Vehicles were stuck in long lines stretching several kilometres, leaving many commuters stranded for hours.

In a post on X, traffic police announced diversions on routes passing through Puri Square, Sandeep Paper Mill Road, and the stretch from Sector-62 roundabout towards the NIB Police Post. A helpline number (9971009001) was also issued to assist commuters.

Why are Noida workers protesting?

The unrest followed two days of demonstrations by factory workers in Noida’s industrial area demanding higher minimum wages. The situation escalated in Phase 2 after Haryana increased its monthly minimum wages from Rs 14,000 to Rs 19,000, a rise of nearly 35%. In comparison, minimum wages in Uttar Pradesh remain close to Rs 13,000, widening the gap and triggering discontent among workers in Noida’s industrial areas.

The Noida administration announced several new measures on Sunday to address the workers’ concerns. These include a mandatory weekly off for all employees, double pay for overtime and work on holidays, an annual bonus to be paid before November 30, timely salary disbursement by the 10th of every month, medical insurance coverage, improved workplace safety protocols, and a formal system to handle complaints related to harassment, a report by the Times of India said.

The report further added that the key decisions were finalised at a joint meeting held at the Noida Authority office in Sector 6, attended by district magistrate Medha Rupam, Authority CEO Krishna Karunesh, police commissioner Laxmi Singh and other officials.

Factories directed to provide every worker with a weekly day off, must be paid twice their usual wages: Report

District magistrate Medha Rupam said the administration has been in talks with industrial units over the past few days, TOI reportes. Factories have now been directed to provide every worker with a weekly day off. If employees are asked to work on that day, they must be paid twice their usual wages.

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The same rule will apply to overtime, which must also be compensated at double the rate. Authorities have further instructed that workers should receive their annual bonus before November 30.

To address workplace concerns, a committee led by a woman will be formed to handle complaints of harassment. Officials also stressed that factories must treat workers with respect, ensure safe working conditions, and provide medical coverage.